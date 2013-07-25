(Adds military personnel cuts to help curb spending)

ZAGREB, July 25 Croatia's government chose Romanian Grup Feroviar Roman (GFR) on Thursday as the best bidder for a 75 percent stake in its freight railway operator, pursuing a drive to sell off state assets to help the budget.

The former Yugoslav republic also decided to reduce military personnel numbers by about 15 percent by 2017 to 15,000.

Croatia is in its fifth year of recession and has been warned by the European Commission about its rising debt and deficit levels.

The sale of HZ Cargo, expected to be completed next month, is worth an estimated 1 billion kuna ($177 million) to the new European Union entrant.

GFR is the second largest rail freight operator in Romania. The firm, a subsidiary of Grampet Group owned by businessman Gruia Stoica, was the only one that met the tender conditions, Croatia's Transport Minister Sinisa Hajdas Doncic told a cabinet session.

Rail Cargo Austria and Czech AWT were also interested in the HZ Cargo stake.

Hajdas Doncic said GFR would take over all of HZ Cargo's financial obligations which amount to 600 million kuna.

On top of that, it will pay the government 220 million kuna for the company and invest an additional 220 million kuna to revamp HZ Cargo's dated logistics and boost its liquidity.

The government forecast a general budget shortfall of 3.5 percent of GDP this year, down slightly from last year's 10 billion kuna deficit which was 3.8 percent of gross domestic product, still above the 3 percent EU ceiling.

Since Croatia's accession to NATO in 2009, the country has promised reforms including cost-cutting.

"Since the structure and scope of the mission and tasks of the armed forces are not adequately supported by the available amount and structure of budgetary resources, adjustments that will include restructuring and cutbacks in all components are necessary," the cabinet said.

Croatia decided last week to sell its entire 99 percent stake in the last major state-owned bank and a majority stake in a leading local insurer. ($1 = 5.6632 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Ruth Pitchford)