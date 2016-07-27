SARAJEVO, July 27 Croatia is to sell stakes in
two hotel groups for about 402 million kuna ($59.06 million),
the country's privatisation agency said on Wednesday, part of
government plans to cut debt.
Croatia, the newest European Union member and one of its
weakest economies, plans to sell off government holdings in
companies and raise up to 200 million euros ($219.80 million) to
help to reduce public debt.
The privatisation agency said it had accepted bids by
Croatia's Valamar Riviera for a 50.1 percent stake in Hotel
Imperial and by Cyprus-based PTR for a 30 percent stake in
another hotel group Suncani Hvar.
Valamar Riviera offered 260.8 million kuna for the Hotel
Imperial stake and the privatisation agency said it would
finalise the sale soon.
PTR, which already owns a 62 percent stake in Suncani Hvar,
offered 141.1 million kuna for the 30 percent stake. This was
down from the initial price of 162.8 million kuna, the
privatisation agency said.
The sales are part of efforts to reduce Croatia's public
debt which is now at 87 percent of gross domestic product. The
centre-right government, which took office in January, has said
it wants to cut it to below 80 percent during its four-year
term.
The government also hopes that measures such as cutting red
tape and various non-taxation fees on business will improve the
business climate and attract investment into the economy which
has just started to recover from six consecutive years of
recession.
Last year, the economy grew 1.6 percent after losing some 13
percent of overall output from 2009 to 2014.
($1 = 0.9099 euros)
($1 = 6.8067 kuna)
(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Jane Merriman)