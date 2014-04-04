April 4 Croatia's State Statistics Bureau issued the following economic details on Friday. RETAIL SALES FEB JAN FEB 2013 Month-on-month change (pct) -4.4 -20.8 -4.2 Year-on-year 0.0 0.4 -7.2 NOTE - The Statistics Bureau, in line with the European Union practice, also releases seasonally adjusted indices which show that February retail trade rose 0.1 percent month-on-month and remained flat year-on-year. Croatia has been an EU member since last July. (Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by Alison Williams)