July 3 Croatia's State Statistics Bureau issued the following economic details on Thursday. RETAIL SALES MAY APR MAY 2013 Month-on-month change (pct) 2.6 7.0 6.7 Year-on-year -1.5 2.4 1.7 NOTE - The Statistics Bureau, in line with the European Union practice, also releases seasonally adjusted indices according to which May retail sales fell 0.8 percent month-on-month and 1.8 percent year-on-year. Croatia has been an EU member since last July. (Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb)