ZAGREB, July 27 Croatia's Constitutional Court
has ordered a retrial of ex-Prime Minister Ivo Sanader after he
successfully appealed against the guilty verdict handed down on
corruption charges.
He was found guilty of taking a bribe from Hungarian oil
group MOL in exchange for allowing it a dominant
position in Croatian oil firm INA.
"The court has accepted the appeal and annulled the
verdict," the court said on its website, citing procedural
errors. It added the case would be returned to the Zagreb county
court for a retrial.
Last year, Croatia's Supreme court confirmed Sanader's
guilty verdict but cut his prison term to eight and a half
years. Sanader and Hungary's MOL, which owns just under 50
percent of INA, have denied any wrongdoing.
