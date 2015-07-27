(Adds annulment of second conviction, detail, background)
By Zoran Radosavljevic
ZAGREB, July 27 Croatia's Constitutional Court
has annulled two corruption convictions against former prime
minister Ivo Sanader and ordered a retrial.
Sanader, prime minister from 2004 to 2009, had been
convicted of taking a bribe from the Hungarian oil group MOL
in 2008 to allow it to take a dominant stake in
Croatia's biggest utility, the oil firm INA, and also
of taking a bribe from Austria's Hypo Bank in 1994 and 1995,
when he was deputy foreign minister.
He is the highest-ranking Croatian official tried for graft
as part of the ex-Yugoslav republic's drive to strengthen the
rule of law and join the European Union, which it did in 2013.
In a decision published on its website on Monday, the court
said it had upheld appeals in both cases, arguing that
procedural errors had deprived Sanader of fair treatment, and
sent both back to the Zagreb county court for retrial.
Last year, Croatia's Supreme Court had confirmed the guilty
verdicts but cut Sanader's overall prison sentence to eight and
a half years.
Croatia has been trying for several years to roll back MOL's
control over INA, of which MOL holds just under 50 percent.
Zagreb based its claims in part on Sanader's guilty verdict,
taking it as proof that MOL had acted illicitly, something MOL
has consistently denied.
The Zagreb county court said last year it would try MOL
chairman Zsolt Hernadi in absentia over the affair, after
Hungary refused to allow him to be questioned, citing national
interests.
Sanader, Hernadi and MOL have all denied any wrongdoing.
Talks between Croatia and MOL on improving their partnership
in INA started in September 2013 but have made little headway,
and a breakthrough appears unlikely before Croatia's
parliamentary election, due in January.
(Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Kevin Liffey)