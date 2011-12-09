ZAGREB Dec 9 Croatia has indicted ex-prime minister Ivo Sanader and his former HDZ party for allegedly creating slush funds, as part of an anti-corruption campaign that is central to its European Union bid.

It is the third indictment against Sanader, who is already on trial on graft charges, and the first time the country has indicted an entire political party.

Jadranka Kosor, Sanader's hand-picked successor, launched the campaign to help Zagreb's effort to join the EU. Croatia signed the accession treaty on Friday but its anti-corruption efforts will be under scrutiny from Brussels until it joins the bloc in July 2013.

The indictment deals a fresh blow to the conservative HDZ, five days after the party lost a parliamentary election to a centre-left bloc after eight years in power, due to a string of corruption scandals and a failure to improve the economy.

According to a statement the USKOK corruption police force put on its website, Sanader and six other people conspired to secure illegal funding for the HDZ from public companies from 2003 to 2009, when Sanader suddenly quit the government.

During that time, the HDZ is accused of having illegally acquired at least 31.6 million kuna ($5.6 million) and Sanader personally at least 15 million kuna, the indictment said.

The indictment accuses public relations firm Fimi Media of involvement, as well as the HDZ's former chief treasurer Mladen Barisic and former government spokesman Ratko Maek.

Sanader is already on trial for allegedly taking bribes to facilitate a loan by Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria to Croatia when he was deputy foreign minister in 1995 and for securing Hungary's energy group MOL a dominant position in Croatia's oil and gas group INA in 2008.

Sanader, who denies any wrongdoing, has been in custody since he was extradited from Austria in July. The Constitutional court ruled this week that he should be released from custody by next Monday, on condition he does not leave Zagreb.

After Friday's indictment, however, USKOK asked the court to detain Sanader again and it was not immediately clear if he would be released. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Andrew Roche)