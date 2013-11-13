ZAGREB Nov 13 Sberbank, Russia's
biggest lender, wants to increase its lending in Croatia,
especially to corporate borrowers to help the new European Union
member revive its economy, the state-controlled bank said on
Wednesday.
"We are prepared to support Croatia's economy, capital
investments and trade flow, not only in Russia but also in other
markets," Sberbank's deputy chairman Sergey Gorkov said after
signing a new cooperation agreement with Croatia's state-owned
development bank HBOR on corporate lending.
Following the agreement officials from the two banks said
they were already preparing financial support for three projects
worth a total of 190 million euros ($255 million).
Croatia, which joined the EU in July, has had five years
without growth and is struggling to improve exports and attract
foreign investments. Bank lending to businesses has shrunk
considerably since 2008 as economy went downhill and risk
aversion increased.
Croatia's regular trade deficits are only partly offset by
revenues from tourism.
The cooperation pact aims to enhance mutual investments in
Croatia and Russia, but also Croatia's exports to other
countries of the former Soviet Union and Turkey, the banking
officials said.
Sberbank currently has a little over 2 percent of the
banking market in Croatia.
($1=0.7442 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Greg Mahlich)