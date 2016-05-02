ZAGREB May 2 Croatian food and drink
conglomerate Agrokor has signed a loan deal worth 350
million euros ($402 million) with Russia's biggest lender,
Sberbank, it said on Monday.
"The funds we secured will be used to refinance our existing
short-term obligations with a goal to strengthen our financial
position and make our debt management more efficient," Agrokor
said in a statement.
No other details were given, with Agrokor saying only that
the loan was "long-term" and extended a two-year-old cooperation
deal with Sberbank.
Agrokor, the biggest Croatian company in private hands, is
not listed, but some of the companies it owns are. It has some
60,000 employees and has an annual income of almost 50 billion
kuna ($7.65 billion). It also owns companies in Bosnia,
Slovenia, Serbia and Hungary.
($1 = 0.8704 euros)
($1 = 6.5399 kuna)
