ZAGREB, March 22 The Croatian government
rejected bids for three loss-making, state-owned shipyards on
Thursday and pledged to find a solution by July for a key issue
it needs to resolve before joining the European Union next year.
Bankruptcy proceedings will be started at one of the
smallest, heavily indebted shipyards, Social Democratic Prime
Minister Zoran Milanovic told a cabinet session.
Shipbuilding had been a flagship export sector in socialist
Yugoslavia but went downhill after Croatia became independent in
1991. Four of its five shipyards are loss-makers kept afloat by
hefty state subsidies that are contrary to EU competition rules.
Unless Zagreb sells the docks or makes them viable on their
own by the time it joins the bloc on July 1, 2013, it will have
to pay back some 2 billion euros ($2.64 billion) of subsidies.
"Croatia's shipbuilding will survive, as a profitable
industry playing by different rules and with a somewhat smaller
output," he said.
Restructuring of the docks is a sensitive social issue
because the industry employs about 10,000 people and supports
many small businesses as contractors. Croatia's unemployment has
reached a nine-year high of almost 20 percent after three years
of recession and stagnation.
On Thursday, the centre-left government which took office in
late December agreed to sell one dock, Brodosplit from the
southern Adriatic city of Split, to a local private firm.
"This was a good offer and the government will continue to
support the restructuring process in Split for the next five
years," deputy Prime Minister Radimir Cacic said.
However, it refused to sell Kraljevica and Brodotrogir to
another private bidder, a wealthy Croatian businessman.
According to local media, he was keen to buy the yard and start
a different business there and dropped an offer for the second
biggest 3.Maj shipyard at the last moment.
"In Kraljevica, the government has no other solution but to
start bankruptcy proceedings but it will do everything it can to
make it easier (for workers)," Milanovic said.
The economy ministry will propose a new solution within 90
days for the other two yards.
The Uljanik dock in the northern town of Pula is the only
one running at a profit without government aid. Its management
will propose a privatisation model in the next 30 days which
will include a capital boost and distributing shares to
employees.
Poland, which joined the EU in 2004, has faced a similar
problem. The European Commission has ordered Warsaw to sell its
shipyards or repay more then 2 billion euros of state aid.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
