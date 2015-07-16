ZAGREB, July 16 Croatia's Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE) said on Thursday it had acquired the Ljubljana bourse, the only exchange in fellow European Union neighbour Slovenia, hoping to attract more investors and increase turnover.

The Ljubljana bourse is a member of the CEE Stock Exchange Group (CEESEG), which also includes Vienna, Budapest and Prague.

"Upon approval by regulatory authorities of both countries and following a capital increase by the Zagreb Stock Exchange, the transaction is expected to be completed in the last quarter of this year," the ZSE said in a statement.

It did not disclose the price.

The Ljubljana bourse had total turnover of 686 million euros ($747 million) last year, according to data on its website, while turnover in Zagreb amounted to 3.9 billion kuna ($559 million)

Ivana Gazic, the head of the ZSE, said the two markets were very similar -- "investors often consider them as one and Croatian investors hold considerable investments in Slovenian companies".

"We expect the ... takeover to yield positive effects for both exchanges and both capital markets, while also resulting in numerous synergies." she said in the statement.

"We believe the new consolidation context will be reflected positively on turnovers of both exchanges," she added.

($1 = 6.9720 kuna)

($1 = 0.9178 euros) (Additional reporting by Marja Novak in Ljubljana; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Mark Potter)