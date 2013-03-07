(Adds Slovenia confirmation, European Commission, background)
By Zoran Radosavljevic
ZAGREB, March 7 Slovenia has agreed it won't let
a 20-year-old bank dispute stop Croatia joining the European
Union as planned on July 1, the two countries' prime ministers
said on Thursday.
The bank closed down when the two countries declared
independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, without reimbursing its
Croatian depositors.
Croatia's economy has floundered since the global credit
crisis killed a property-based boom, and the country is banking
on EU entry to revive economic growth.
EU Enlargement "Commissioner Stefan Fuele considers this to
be a good deal for both countries and a good deal for
enlargement," a Commission spokesman told reporters in Brussels.
Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said his country's
parliament would be able to ratify Croatia's EU accession treaty
"within 30 days" after signing the memorandum.
Croatia's Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic told a cabinet
session: "The text of the memorandum has been agreed and I and
Jansa will sign it on Monday."
Croatia concluded its EU accession talks in 2011 but its
neighbour had refused to ratify its EU treaty because of the
dispute over Slovenian bank Ljubljanska Banka (LB).
Croatian Foreign Minister Vesna Pusic said Croatia had now
agreed to suspend a legal suit before its local courts, in which
it is seeking reimbursement from Ljubljana.
Further talks between Croatia and Slovenia on Ljubljanska
Banka will be held under the auspices of the Swiss-based Bank
for International Settlement, Pusic said.
Slovenia is the only former Yugoslav republic to have joined
the EU so far, in 2004. The Adriatic republic of Montenegro,
Croatia's southern neighbour, is the only other state of the
former federation that is in EU membership talks, while Serbia,
Macedonia and Bosnia are further behind.
