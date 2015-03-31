By Zoran Radosavljevic
ZAGREB, March 31 Croatians with Swiss franc
loans have announced mass protests from April after their group
quit talks with the finance ministry and the central bank over
how to deal with the franc's surge in value.
About 60,000 Croatians hold loans in Swiss francs, mainly
taken out during the 2000s when many in Central and Eastern
Europe were attracted by low Swiss interest rates. Since then a
strong franc has driven the loans' costs sharply higher and
governments across the region have been grappling for solutions.
Ivan Kontrec, a coordinator for the Croatian Udruga Franak
group, accused the authorities of lacking commitment to finding
a lasting solution.
"The other parties lack seriousness. We are going to stage
mass protests because without that nothing is likely to change,"
Kontrec told a news conference on Tuesday.
Both the central bank and the ministry declined immediate
comment.
Swiss franc loans held by Croatians are estimated at about
27 billion kuna ($3.8 billion) or a little under 8 percent of
gross domestic product.
Adding to borrowers' pain, six years of recession and high
unemployment have cut property values, meaning some Croatians
owe more than their property is currently worth.
The banks, the finance ministry and the central bank started
talks in February, after the government fixed the Swiss franc
rate against its kuna currency at 6.39 for one year to ease
pressure.
The planned solution included converting franc loans into
euros and allowing mortgage holders unable to service their
monthly loans to become tenants in their current property with
an option of buying it back in the future.
Udruga Franak has demanded a loan conversion into kuna but
the central bank fears this would deplete its currency reserves
and threaten efforts to keep the kuna stable against the euro.
"Also, the commercial banks 'did not have the time' to
prepare models for conversion into euros, while the finance
ministry has been unnecessarily procrastinating," Kontrec said.
The group has posted an invitation on its Facebook page to
join the first protest on April 25.
Croatia, which joined the European Union in 2013, has been
in recession since 2008, with no growth expected this year.
($1 = 7.1237 kuna)
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)