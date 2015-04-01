ZAGREB, April 1 Croatia's Finance Minister Boris
Lalovac urged commercial banks and holders of loans in Swiss
francs on Wednesday to resume talks and work out a model to
convert loans into euros as it was the best long-term option.
A proposal to convert loans into Croatian kuna had been
opposed by the central bank because it would put pressure on the
currency, he said in a ministry statement.
About 60,000 Croatians hold Swiss franc-denominated loans,
mainly taken out during the 2000s when many in central and
eastern Europe were attracted by low Swiss interest rates. Since
then a strong franc has driven the loans' costs sharply higher
and governments across the region have been grappling for
solutions.
Hungary and Poland have faced similar problems after
citizens took out Swiss franc loans before the global financial
crisis.
In a statement posted on the ministry's website on
Wednesday, Lalovac said the ministry had abandoned a proposal
under which mortgage holders unable to service their monthly
loans would become tenants in their current property with an
option of buying it back in the future.
"I have told the banks that tenancy and buybacks are off and
only the conversion models are an option," Lalovac said in the
statement.
He said he had preferred a conversion into Croatia's kuna
currency but was dissuaded by the central bank governor, who
said it would put too much downward pressure on the kuna.
"So we settled on conversion into euros, taking into account
two factors: the debt cannot be higher than the original loan or
higher than the current value of property," he said.
Adding to borrowers' pain, six years of recession in Croatia
have pushed down property values, meaning some citizens now owe
more than their property is currently worth.
The banks, the finance ministry and the central bank started
talks in February, after the government fixed the Swiss franc
rate against its kuna currency at 6.39 for one year to ease
pressure.
Udruga Franak, a group representing citizens with Swiss
franc loans said on Tuesday it was quitting the talks. It
accused the ministry, the central bank and lenders of stalling
and said it would start mass protests this month.
"The minister expects everyone to return to the table, and
the banks to come with their solution," the ministry said in its
statement.
"My proposal is conversion into euros. But I would like this
to come from the banks and to be accepted by the Udruga Franak.
They are the two private parties in this contract," the
statement quoted Lalovac as saying.
