By Igor Ilic

ZAGREB, Jan 20 Croatian banks urged parliament on Tuesday to reject a government proposal to protect homeowners who took out mortgages in Swiss francs by fixing the exchange rate for one year.

The government, which faces an election this year, wants to help householders who borrowed in Swiss francs to take advantage of low interest rates. They face huge losses after the Swiss central bank last week removed its cap on the currency, allowing its value to surge.

Lawmakers are expected on the proposal later this week, possibly on Friday.

Some 60,000 housing loans in Croatia are denominated in Swiss francs, and their current value is around 27 billion kuna ($4.1 billion). That is slightly less than 10 percent of the overall loan portfolio of local banks, 90 percent of which are owned by foreign parents.

The government wants the rate fixed at 6.39 kuna per franc for the next 12 months, a level similar to that before the Swiss National Bank's surprise decision. The central bank's mid-rate on Tuesday was 7.57 per franc, making loans in the currency about 18.5 percent more expensive.

"Such a decision can only lead to additional problems and eventually burden taxpayers," Croatia's banking association, HUB, said in a statement.

HUB expressed surprise at Monday's announcement by Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic, saying it was "not in line with the talks the banks had with the finance minister, when the banks proposed to fix the rate for three months" pending a longer-term solution.

"The prime minister said this was a decision without precedence," it said. "We agree, and we are confident that the European Court of Justice, if asked, would annul such a decision."

Finance Minister Boris Lalovac told reporters that the government aimed to find a lasting solution in the next few months.

A banking source said the decision would dent bank profits but was unlikely to endanger financial stability.

"This decision may have a political context," said the source, who declined to be named, alluding to a general election due later this year on the heels of six years of recession.

"The banks were aware that they have to take up part of the costs. We still need a longer-lasting solution."

Franak, a local association of Croatians who took out loans in Swiss francs, said the government's decision did not go far enough. It said the loans should be converted into kuna at the rate prevailing when they were originally taken.

One holder of a Swiss-denominated housing loan who gave his name as Milan said his loan was worth 130,000 euros in 2008, and had since jumped to 185,000 euros.

Referring to the government's decision, 45-year-old Milan said: "Now I can go to bed without taking tranquilizers."

"However, we need a lasting solution," he said from the coastal city of Split. "It's simply not possible to repay such a loan." ($1 = 6.6405 kuna) (Editing by Matt Robinson and Mark Trevelyan)