ZAGREB Nov 26 One of the main parties in
Croatia's coalition government is resisting plans for a property
tax that its partners say would smooth investment when the
country joins the European Union next year.
The tax, proposed by the Social Democrat party and announced
last Friday, would replace fees that citizens and firms have to
pay currently for maintaining and developing local
infrastructure.
But the Croatian People's Party (HNS), the other major
coalition partner, challenged the tax plan on Monday, saying it
was the wrong time to make the move.
"It would be rational not to make that move right now. No
one who is mulling an investment wants any additional burden,"
Vesna Pusic, the HNS's most senior cabinet member, said on
Monday.
Pusic is Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.
Finance Minister Slavko Linic, a Social Democrat, announced
last Friday that the new property tax was intended to take
effect on April 1, 2013. He said it should not increase the
overall tax burden because the government would also ease the
tax burden on employment.
"We should further discuss this issue, but our position is
that this is not a right moment for such a tax," Pusic said.
Croatia's President, Ivo Josipovic, said that disagreement
between the key coalition partners meant "a serious crisis in
the government", but Pusic played it down.
"This is not a crisis of the ruling coalition. I talked to
(Prime Minister) Milanovic about this issue and we will keep on
talking to find a solution," she said.
Croatia, due to join the EU next July, is likely to suffer a
fourth recession year in a row in 2012. The government hopes to
achieve growth of 1.7 percent next year by encouraging
investment in both the public and private sectors.
Reform plans include budget consolidation, making public
administration and judicial procedures more efficient, cutting
labour costs and speeding up the granting of various licences.
The centre-left government is led by the Social Democrat
Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)