ZAGREB, June 20 The Croatian government proposed
on Wednesday the scrapping of a 6 percent tax on mobile phone
services that had been introduced in January.
The parliament has to approve the decision which is seen
taking force on July 1.
Originally, the tax was due to be in force until June 30
2013. Croatia is scheduled to join the European Union on July 1
that year and telecom operators and the European Commission
assessed that such a tax was against EU competition rules.
The centre-left government, which took office in December,
earlier said it was willing to scrap the tax if mobile telephone
operators devised plans to use their profits for boosting
investments in local infrastructure and services.
"Now we have their plans to reinvest into local network and
to carry on with adjusting prices to the (lower) levels present
in the EU. Hence, the conditions are met for abolishing the
tax," Finance Minister Slavko Linic told a cabinet session.
Croatia's three mobile phone operators had complained that
the tax had pushed up prices, hurt earnings and hampered
investments.
The biggest is T-HT , majority-owned by
Deutsche Telekom. The other two are Vipnet, owned by
Telekom Austria, and Sweden's Tele2.
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Holmes)