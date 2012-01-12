ZAGREB Jan 12 The Croatian government proposed on Thursday reintroducing a six percent tax on mobile phone services that the previous administration scrapped last October.

"We assess it will bring some 300 million kuna ($50.5 million) annually to the budget," it said.

The tax would be in force until June 30, 2013 under the proposal which parliament, which reconvenes next week, has to approve.

The centre-left government, which took office last month, is struggling to shore up fragile public finances to protect a sovereign credit rating that is just one notch above speculative grade.

Last year Croatia, which aims to join the European Union on July 1, 2013, recorded its biggest budget gap in eight years, likely in excess of 5 percent of gross domestic product. The final figure is expected to be released in February.

Croatia has three mobile phone operators and they complained that the tax pushed up prices, hurt earnings and hampered investments.

The biggest is T-HT , majority-owned by Deutsche Telekom. The other two are Vipnet, owned by Telekom Austria, and Sweden's Tele2.

