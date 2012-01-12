ZAGREB Jan 12 The Croatian government
proposed on Thursday reintroducing a six percent tax on mobile
phone services that the previous administration scrapped last
October.
"We assess it will bring some 300 million kuna ($50.5
million) annually to the budget," it said.
The tax would be in force until June 30, 2013 under the
proposal which parliament, which reconvenes next week, has to
approve.
The centre-left government, which took office last month, is
struggling to shore up fragile public finances to protect a
sovereign credit rating that is just one notch above speculative
grade.
Last year Croatia, which aims to join the European Union on
July 1, 2013, recorded its biggest budget gap in eight years,
likely in excess of 5 percent of gross domestic product. The
final figure is expected to be released in February.
Croatia has three mobile phone operators and they complained
that the tax pushed up prices, hurt earnings and hampered
investments.
The biggest is T-HT , majority-owned by
Deutsche Telekom. The other two are Vipnet, owned by
Telekom Austria, and Sweden's Tele2.
($1 = 5.9421 Croatian kunas)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by John Stonestreet)