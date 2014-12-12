ZAGREB Dec 12 Croatia said on Friday it had received non-binding bids to lease the operation of its motorways, a controversial move aimed at helping state-run road companies repay debts of several billion euros over coming years.

Croatia, which depends heavily on tourist income, took out loans over the previous decade to complete a motorway network of more than 1,000 km (620 miles) to improve access to its Adriatic coast resorts.

But public road companies have not been able to raise enough from tolls to repay the debt, while Croatia's public debt is already above 80 percent of gross domestic product.

Local media have named the three most likely bidders as a Goldman Sachs-led consortium including local pension funds, Austria's Strabag and Australia's Macquarie.

"At this stage of the process we are not allowed to release details about the participants. It will be possible at the public opening of the binding bids," the transport ministry said in a statement after the tender ended.

"We have ahead of us a four-month negotiation period with the bidders. In April they will be invited to submit binding bids and the only criterion will be the price, meaning the highest offer," the transport ministry statement said.

A ministry official contacted by Reuters declined to provide more details.

Transport Minister Sinisa Hajdas Doncic has said the motorways would be leased only if the future operator offered a one-off payment of at least 2.5 billion euros to 3 billion euros ($3.1 billion to $3.7 billion), for a concession of between 30 and 50 years.

The receipts would be used to cut public debt. Croatia, which joined the European Union last year, is under pressure from Brussels to improve its finances.

However, trade unions in the state motorway management company HAC and civic groups say they have collected enough citizens' signatures to force a referendum in the issue, saying the motorways are a strategic asset that should remain in government hands. Croatian authorities are now checking whether the referendum request is legally valid.

($1 = 0.8035 euros)