SARAJEVO, June 6 Vienna-based renewable energy
developer RP Global has put on stream a 43.7 megawatt (MW) wind
farm, the biggest so far in Croatia, to help the newest European
Union member country boost its energy mix and meet the bloc's
emission standards.
The cost to add the Danilo wind park, located about 15
kilometres from the Adriatic coast and the town of Sibenik, was
put at 70 million euros ($95.3 million), the company said in a
statement emailed to Reuters on Friday.
Croatia, which boasts 1,777 kilometres of Adriatic coast,
has plans to add 1,200 MW in wind capacity by 2020, although
just 270 MW is online so far due in part to a lengthy permitting
process and grid limitations.
"The (Danilo) project strongly improves Croatia's carbon
footprint by supplying approximately 22,000 households with
clean energy and reducing carbon emissions by 33,300 tonnes
annually," it said.
The park will produce 100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of
electricity per year and boost the country's production of wind
energy by 20 percent.
RP Global said it plans to add another wind park in Croatia
with a capacity of 34.2 MW. The project, jointly developed with
local wind pioneer Adria Wind Power will be located near the
southern coastal city of Dubrovnik.
Financing has been arranged with the International Finance
Corp (IFC) and Italian lender UniCredit, it said.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
