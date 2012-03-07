ZAGREB, March 7 State-owned carrier Croatia Airlines will likely have to cancel 30 flights, or around half its schedule, during a planned 24-hour strike by most employees due to start 0500 GMT Thursday.

CA's website (www.croatiaairlines.com) said on Wednesday it will operate 26 flights during the strike -- a local law obliges CA to keep operating some flights during a strike.

"Management will issue a statement regarding the strike later today," spokesman Davor Janusic told Reuters.

CA, the only Croatian airliner and a major operator for holidaymakers and businessmen heading for the Adriatic coast, is a member of Star Alliance global airline network.

Employees at four of the six unions represented at the carrier are protesting about the outcome of talks over rights defined in the collective agreement, and also about poor management resulting in losses and indebtedness.

CA posted a 2011 net loss of 75.8 million kuna ($13 million), narrower than its 2010 loss, while passenger numbers rose 15 percent. Management has said its planned to reach profitability in 2013. ($1 = 5.7607 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Dan Lalor)