Jan 23 Canadian miner Crocodile Gold
Corp's board has agreed to sell the majority of the
company's shares to Luxor Capital Group, after the private
equity firm sweetened its offer by 11 percent.
Luxor has now offered 62 Canadian cents each for about 215.4
million Crocodile Gold shares, or about a 69 percent stake in
the company, they said in a statement.
Crocodile Gold and Luxor were in talks to raise the original
offer of 56 Canadian cents.
Separately, Crocodile Gold said its fourth-quarter
production fell about 30 percent, hurt in part by the tropical
cyclone Grant which passed through Northern Territory in
Australia in December.
The company, which operates gold mines in the Northern
Territory of Australia, produced 15,649 ounces of gold for the
fourth quarter.
Shares of Crocodile Gold closed at 55 Canadian cents on
Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)