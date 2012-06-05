June 5 Oil and natural gas company Crocotta Energy Inc expects its second-quarter output to more than double on higher drilling in Alberta and British Columbia, which could help the company exceed its full-year production outlook.

The company will meet or surpass its production forecast of 7,350 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for 2012 given its current output, Crocotta said in a statement on Tuesday.

Crocotta, which operates mainly in west-central Alberta and northeast British Columbia, expects second-quarter output to rise to an average of about 7,300 boepd from 3,012 boepd a year earlier.