Nov 13 Crocs Inc, known for its
colorful clogs, is considering going private, among other
strategic options, a person familiar with the matter said on
Wednesday.
The company has held talks with a small group of private
equity firms, including Blackstone Group LP and KKR & Co
LP, the person said, asking not to be identified because
the discussions are confidential.
Representatives for Crocs, Blackstone and KKR either
declined to comment or did not immediately respond to requests
for comment. News of the talks was reported almost
simultaneously earlier on Wednesday by Bloomberg News and the
Wall Street Journal.
Crocs shares were up 9 percent at $13.79 on Wednesday
afternoon on the Nasdaq.
Crocs posted a 2 percent decline in sales for the third
quarter, hurt by weakness in the Americas and Japan. The company
said it saw less discretionary spending for footwear,
apparel and other consumer goods in the U.S.
"I wish I could tell you we were expecting a big improvement
in consumer confidence in the U.S. throughout the year, but we
are not," Crocs Chief Executive John McCarvel told analysts on
the company's earnings call last month.
