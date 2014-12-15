GM ceases Venezuelan operations after asset seizure
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
Dec 15 Crocs Inc, known for its colorful clog shoes, said it appointed Gregg Ribatt as chief executive, effective late January 2015.
The company had said it would hire a CEO with a focus on earnings growth after John McCarvel retired in April.
Ribbatt would be paid an annual base salary of $950,000, the company said on Monday.
Up to Monday's close, the Niwot, Colorado-based company's stock has fallen more than 23 percent this year. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
SYDNEY, April 20 Global retail juggernaut Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday it plans to offer its retail shopfront service in Australia, confirming rumours which have circulated for years about its plans to expand into the world's 12th-largest economy.