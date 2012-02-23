* Q4 EPS $0.06 vs est $0.04

Feb 23 Crocs Inc posted quarterly sales below Wall Street expectations and forecast a weaker-than-expected first quarter, sending the footwear maker's shares down more than 10 percent after the bell.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings of 24 to 26 cents a share. Analysts on average were expecting 30 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $5.6 million, or 6 cents a share, from $4.7 million, or 5 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $203.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected earning of 4 cents a share on revenue of $205.3 million.

Shares of Crocs, which closed at $20.42 on Thursday on the Nasdaq, were down 10 percent at $18.21 after the bell.