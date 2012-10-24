BRIEF-Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new three-year contract
* Westinghouse- co, boilermakers agreed to new, 3-year contract with international brotherhood of boilermakers, iron shipbuilders, blacksmiths, forgers and helpers in newington
Oct 24 Shoemaker Crocs Inc posted lower-than-expected third-quarter revenue hurt by weakness in the European market.
The company, known for its colorful clogs, said net income rose to $45.1 million, or 49 cents per share, from $30.2 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7.5 percent to $295.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 43 cents per share on revenue of $302.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Crocs, which have risen more than 11 percent this year, were down more than 4 percent after the bell. They closed at $16.19 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents