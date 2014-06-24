June 24 British speciality chemicals maker Croda
International Plc warned that full-year pretax profit
would be lower than last year's due to adverse currency
movements.
Croda, which makes chemicals used in cosmetics, pesticides
and detergents, said it expected to achieve underlying profit
progress for the year ended Dec. 31.
Croda said if the pound remained at current levels, the
currency translation and transaction effects would have reduced
2013 pretax profit of 251.4 million pounds ($427.6 million) by
about 19 million pounds.
($1 = 0.5880 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)