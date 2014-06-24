(Adds share movement, background)
June 24 British speciality chemical maker Croda
International Plc warned that full-year pretax profit
would be lower than last year's as a strong pound was expected
to hit earnings.
Shares in the London-listed company, which supplies
chemicals to Unilever, L'Oreal and Procter &
Gamble, fell as much as 9.5 percent to 2177 pence on
Tuesday morning.
The stock was one of the top percentage losers among FTSE
250 companies at 0808 GMT.
Croda, said it expected to achieve underlying profit
progress for the year ended Dec. 31.
The company said if the pound remained at current levels,
the currency translation and transaction effects would have
reduced 2013 pretax profit of 251.4 million pounds ($427.6
million) by about 19 million pounds.
The amount reflected 13 million pounds in currency
translation plus an estimated 6 million pounds in currency
transaction, arising mainly on Croda's U.S. dollar denominated
exports from Europe.
Croda, which makes chemicals used in cosmetics, pesticides
and detergents, generates only about 5 percent of revenue from
the UK but reports its earnings in sterling.
The company also warned that the British pound had further
strengthened in recent months resulting in a 6.5 million pound
hit on second-quarter pretax profit.
Croda said it expected pretax profit in the second quarter
to be 8 percent lower than the first quarter.
Margins in the second quarter would be lower due to greater
transactional currency costs and a slightly less favourable
product mix in its core consumer care business, it said.
"Croda has published a negative pre-close trading update
highlighting the pressure the strong sterling is exerting on
earnings," JPMorgan Cazenove analyst Martin Evans wrote in a
note.
The brokerage cut its target price on the stock to 2250
pence from 2380 pence.
($1 = 0.5880 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)