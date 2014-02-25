Feb 25 British specialty chemical maker Croda International Plc said it expects currency translation to have an adverse impact on profit growth in 2014.

However, the company said it still expected to achieve constant currency sales and profit growth in 2014.

The company, which makes chemicals used in personal care, crop care and home care products, said adjusted pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 increased 5.4 percent to 251.4 million pounds ($418.09 million).

Revenue increased 2.4 percent to 1.077 billion pounds. Analysts on average expected full-year revenue of 1.079 billion pounds according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.