July 23 British speciality chemical maker Croda
International Plc reported a 6 percent rise in profit
helped by a marginal rise in the company's key consumer care
business.
Pretax profit from continuing operations for the six months
ended June 30 rose to 133.1 million pounds ($204.57
million)compared with 125.2 million pounds a year earlier.
Profit was also helped by lower interest rates, lower
borrowing and reduced pension funding interest.
Sales at the company, which makes chemicals used in personal
care and home care products as well as in lubricants and
coatings, rose marginally to 562.7 million pounds.
Shares in the company closed at 2,569 pence on Monday on the
London Stock Exchange.