MUMBAI, April 24 The holding company behind
India's Crompton Greaves Ltd has agreed to sell the
group's consumer electricals unit for 20 billion rupees ($316
million) to Advent International Corp and a unit of Singapore's
Temasek Holdings.
Holding company Avantha and private equity firm Advent said
in a statement on Friday the buyers would take a 34.37 percent
share, with the remainder to be listed on the market. The deal
gives Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals an enterprise value
of 66 billion rupees ($1.04 billion).
The board of Crompton Greaves, a conglomerate whose
activities stretch from power transmission equipment to fans and
air coolers, approved a plan in March to hive off its consumer
products business into a separately listed company.
The consumer electricals unit will be first demerged into a
standalone company and will list. Advent and Temasek
will then make an open offer for additional shares in compliance
with takeover rules, the companies said in a joint statement.
"CGCEL is an attractive business that we believe will thrive
as a standalone company," said Shweta Jalan, managing director
at Advent International in Mumbai.
Crompton's consumer electrical unit has grown at a compound
rate of 16 percent per year over the past six years and
generated revenue of 28.5 billion rupees for the fiscal year
ended March 31, 2014, the company said.
Crompton Greaves shares fell as much as 7.7 percent after
the announcement and were down 2.4 percent at 0600 GMT as
traders worried that the price fell short of market
expectations.
($1 = 63.3950 Indian rupees)
