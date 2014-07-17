Reuters Market Eye - Shares in power equipment maker Crompton Greaves (CROM.NS) jump 11.8 percent after proposing to demerge its consumer products business unit into a separate listed company, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"Demerger would result in the consumer business being accorded a higher multiple than the entire parent company. Peers in electrical consumer business trade at a higher multiple as compared to Crompton Greaves," said IIFL Capital in a note to its clients.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)