Yahoo revenue rises 15.4 percent amid Verizon deal uncertainty
Yahoo Inc reported a 15.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, ahead of a proposed sale of its core internet business to Verizon Communications Inc .
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in power equipment maker Crompton Greaves (CROM.NS) jump 11.8 percent after proposing to demerge its consumer products business unit into a separate listed company, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
"Demerger would result in the consumer business being accorded a higher multiple than the entire parent company. Peers in electrical consumer business trade at a higher multiple as compared to Crompton Greaves," said IIFL Capital in a note to its clients.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW YORK The U.S. dollar fell to a seven-week low against a basket of other major currencies on Monday and global stock markets were shaky over investor concerns about protectionist rhetoric by U.S. President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell 1 percent on Monday as signs of a strong recovery in U.S. drilling largely overshadowed news that OPEC and non-OPEC producers were on track to meet output reduction goals.