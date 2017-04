Reuters Market Eye - Crompton Greaves Ltd CROM.NS jumps 6.2 percent and Tree House Education and Accessories (THEA.NS) gains 3.8 percent.

RBI says foreign investors can now invest up to 100 pct in Crompton Greaves.

Foreign institutions' investment in the company was earlier restricted to up to 24 percent.

FIIs can now invest up to 49 percent in Tree House Education, the central bank adds. ($1 = 63.5150 rupees)

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)