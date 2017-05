MUMBAI May 27 Shares in India's Crompton Greaves Ltd fell 4.4 percent in pre-open trade on Monday after the company said its Jan-March net profit fell 75 percent to 252.7 million rupees, missing forecasts according to analysts.

Crompton Greaves added that its quarterly consolidated net sales came in at 33.87 billion rupees. The company announced its earnings after the close of markets on Friday. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)