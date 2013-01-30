MUMBAI Jan 30 India's Crompton Greaves Ltd shares fell as much as 7.84 percent after posting a loss of 1.89 billion rupees in the quarter ended December.

Morgan Stanley said in a report the earnings miss was driven by weaker-than-expected trends in the international and domestic transmission and distribution business. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)