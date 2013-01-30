India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
MUMBAI Jan 30 India's Crompton Greaves Ltd shares fell as much as 7.84 percent after posting a loss of 1.89 billion rupees in the quarter ended December.
Morgan Stanley said in a report the earnings miss was driven by weaker-than-expected trends in the international and domestic transmission and distribution business. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.