HONG KONG Jan 27 Australian property fund manager Cromwell Property Group plans to raise up to 200 million euros (about $226 million) from the sale of convertible bonds due 2020, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

The deal was launched with a yield guidance of 1.875 percent to 2.375 percent, the terms showed. It consists of a 150 million euro base offer that could grow by an additional 50 million euros to meet additional demand for the deal.

The company plans to use proceeds from the convertible bonds to help fund the acquisition of fund management company Valad Europe, according to the term sheet.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was hired as sole bookrunner for the deal. ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)