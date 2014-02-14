(Removes reference in first paragraph to GMO corn and rice,
By Carey Gillam
Feb 13 The growth of biotech crops in the United
States appears to have hit a plateau, but farmers are
accelerating plantings in Asia, although it still remains a
much smaller market, according to an industry report issued
Thursday.
Farmers around the world grew a record 175.2 million
hectares (433 million acres) of biotech crops in 2013, up 3
percent from 2012, with American and Brazilian farmers
continuing to be the dominant users, according to the
International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech
Applications (ISAAA), a pro-biotech industry organization.
Critics of GMO crops accuse the ISAAA of inflating figures
in the European Union and developing countries to show growing
support for biotech crops. Particularly in the European Union,
opponents of biotech crops say they lead to increased pesticide
use and environmental damage and have not been proven safe for
human and animal consumption.
Backers say the crops are no different to normal crops.
"Biotech crops are demonstrating their global value as a
tool for resource-poor farmers who face decreased water supplies
and increased weed and pest pressures - and the effects of
climate change will only continue to expand the need for this
technology," said ISAAA Chairman Clive James in a statement.
Farmers in the United States planted an estimated 70.1
million hectares, or 173 million acres, last year with corn,
soybeans, cotton, canola, alfalfa and other crops that have all
been genetically altered, the report said. That was up less than
1 percent over 2012 plantings.
In Brazil, farmers planted 40.3 million hectares, or 99.5
million acres to biotech soy, corn and cotton, up 10 percent
over 2012, according to the International Service for the
Acquisition of Agri-Biotech Applications (ISAAA), a pro-biotech
industry organization that annually releases a survey of biotech
crop plantings around the world.
GMO GROWTH IN CHINA, EU
While growth was hitting a plateau in the United States,
where biotech crops were first introduced in 1996, plantings in
China grew 5 percent in 2013 to 4.2 million hectares (10 million
acres), the report said.
Overall, ISAAA said the global value of biotech crops was
estimated at $15.6 billion in 2013, up from $14.6 billion in
2012.
Monsanto Co, DuPont, Syngenta and
other global chemical and seed companies have over the last 18
years rolled out a variety of genetic traits for agricultural
seeds. The most popular genetically modified (GM) traits alter
crops such as corn, soybeans and cotton so that they can be
sprayed with weed killer and still thrive, or resist damaging
pests.
The European Union continued to be a difficult market for
biotech crop.
Five European Union countries planted a record 148,013
hectares, or 365,000 acres, of biotech corn last year, up 15
percent from 2012, the ISAAA report said.
Farmers in Spain were the largest users of the biotech seed
referred to as "Bt," planting 94 percent of the total biotech
corn in the EU.
Not all countries where farmers have been trying biotech
crops were expanding their use. Biotech crop plantings dropped 7
percent in Canada in 2013 compared to 2012; and plantings held
steady or dropped in South Africa, Australia and Mexico.
CRITICS SAY NUMBERS DOUBTFUL
Some critics of biotech crops say the numbers are dubious
and the report is more promotional than factual.
"The numbers are incredibly doubtful... totally doctored,"
said Anuradha Mittal, executive director of the Oakland
Institute, a California-based think tank and policy group that
focuses on global agriculture.
"It is an industry publication and they use fake numbers to
show a groundswell of use of GMO crops," she said. "But the
evidence is coming in around the world that shows the crops are
failing and farmers are turning away."
Last year the Africa Centre for Biosafety accused ISAAA of
inflating plantings in South Africa and said that ISAAA's
numbers were at odds with a trend there away from GMO plantings.
Also in 2009, critics accused ISAAA of inflating numbers for
crop plantings in the European Union.
ISAAA spokesman John Dutcher said the group would not
comment on the complaints.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)