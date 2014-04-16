By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 16
Canada needs to
invest in shipping more grains and oilseeds off the West Coast
as harvests get larger, to avoid the massive transportation
backlogs that followed last year's record crops, industry
officials said on Wednesday.
Last year, 19.3 million tonnes of grain moved in bulk and
containers combined through Port Metro Vancouver, British
Columbia, the country's biggest port, which connects Canadian
commodities with Asian buyers, according to the port.
But handling Canadian commodity volumes that are trending
higher will require greater spending on infrastructure to move
the goods to the West Coast, some say.
"The demand and pinch point for us as a country really does
exist on the West Coast," said Jeff Vassart, president of
Cargill Ltd, the Canadian division of the global
agribusiness giant. "That's where we see demand increasing into
the future"
Vassart, speaking at the Canadian Global Crops Symposium in
Winnipeg, also said he expects grain companies to continue
spending to make country elevators more efficient.
Canada relies on railways to move wheat, canola and other
crops vast distances from western provinces to ports on the
Pacific Ocean, Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway. Last year's
record-large 76-million-tonne Western-Canada harvest, followed
by a frigid winter, have overwhelmed Canadian National Railway
Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, backing up
the flow of millions of tonnes of grain.
Cargill is spending C$50 million ($45 million) over several
years to move grain faster and more efficiently through
Vancouver. The two biggest Canadian grain handlers, Richardson
International and Viterra, have announced plans to
expand capacity at the port.
More can be done, said Jean-Jacques Ruest, chief marketing
officer of Canadian National Railway.
"There are still places you can put brand new elevators" at
Port Metro Vancouver, Ruest said at the symposium. With larger
crops, exporters will also have to maximize use of smaller ports
at Prince Rupert, British Columbia and Thunder Bay, Ontario,
Ruest said.
Improving seed varieties and better farming practices are
pushing yields higher, although last year's unprecedented
harvest was also due to nearly ideal weather in Western Canada.
More grain terminal space and efficiency improvements are
needed at Vancouver, although the public is voicing more
concerns than before about such expansions, said Chris
Wellstood, Port Metro Vancouver's director of marine operations
and harbor master.
($1=$1.10 Canadian)
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Alden Bentley)