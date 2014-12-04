(Adds analyst's comments on wheat, graphic, other crop
estimates)
By Rod Nickel and Alex Paterson
WINNIPEG, Manitoba/OTTAWA Dec 4 Canada produced
more wheat and canola than expected this year, but not as much
as in the record year of 2013, according to Statistics Canada's
final crop production report for 2014.
Statscan pegged the all-wheat crop in the world's
third-largest wheat exporter at 29.28 million tonnes, up 6.5
percent from its October estimate of 27.5 million tonnes and
above the average trade expectation of 27.8 million tonnes.
Canola production reached 15.56 million tonnes, the
second-biggest crop ever in the world's top exporter. The
harvest was 10.5 percent larger than Statscan's previous
estimate, and 1 million tonnes bigger than the average trade
forecast.
"That's a shocker," said Ken Ball, commodities broker at PI
Financial Corp. "That's a game-changer right there" for canola.
Canola will find ample demand from exporters and domestic
crushers, but supplies now look "reasonably comfy" through the
2014/15 season, Ball said. One Western Canada crushing plant,
owned by Louis Dreyfus Corp, has been shut since Oct.
24 after an explosion and fire.
ICE Canada January canola futures eased 0.4 percent
in early trade.
The wheat harvest came in more than 1 million tonnes larger
than the highest trade estimate, signaling that late-season cool
and wet weather didn't hamper yield as much as it may have
affected quality. High-quality durum is seen in especially short
supply.
On the global balance sheet, the additional Canadian wheat
output offsets a recent cut by Australia's official commodity
forecaster to that country's estimated wheat harvest, said Dave
Reimann, market analyst at Cargill Ltd's grain
marketing services division.
The International Grains Council cut its world wheat crop
estimate last week by 1 million tonnes to a still-record 717
million.
Minneapolis March spring wheat futures dipped 1.5
percent.
Durum and oat production was bigger than expected at 5.2
million tonnes and 2.9 million respectively. Barley output was
slightly smaller than expected at 7.1 million tonnes.
Higher than expected production of Canada's two biggest
crops comes as the federal government aims to avoid a repeat of
last winter's backlog in moving crops to buyers.
On Saturday, the government extended weekly grain volume
minimums for railways.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; and Peter Galloway)