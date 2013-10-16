By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 16 A possible strike at
Canada's biggest railway is compounding a vexing problem in the
second-biggest wheat exporting country - how to move the western
crop belt's abundant harvest to port with a strained
transportation system.
A dispute between Canadian National Railway Co and
its railroad workers raises the possibility of a strike or
lockout as early as Oct. 29. Talks are scheduled to resume on
Oct. 21, with both the union and railway hopeful of avoiding a
work stoppage.
"Whenever there's a labor disruption, it has a huge impact
on us," said Wade Sobkowich, executive director of the Western
Grain Elevator Association, which represents grain handlers such
as Richardson International Limited, Viterra and
Cargill Ltd. "All grain shippers are concerned that
we won't have sufficient rail capacity to move this large crop
when we need to move it."
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada estimates total crop
production in Western Canada at a record-high 67.3 million
tonnes and transport infrastructure is already struggling.
Canada exports about two-thirds of its wheat and more than half
of its canola.
Some farmers, waiting for congested country elevators to
clear space, have piled grain on the ground, potentially risking
contamination, while others are filling plastic silo bags that
snake hundreds of feet across fields.
Some bursting-at-the-seams grain handlers, meanwhile, have
resorted to storing crops in temporary "bunkers" that resemble
hockey rinks with boards along the sides, pipes to dry the grain
and tarps protecting it from rain and snow.
Railways are filling about half of the grain car orders
within the same week, a situation that isn't unprecedented
during the harvest, but not ideal for moving crops quickly,
Sobkowich said, adding that elevators are about 95 percent full.
A bottleneck in Western Canada's crop pipeline has already
expanded the discount in the cash price grain handlers pay
farmers versus the wheat futures price, according to crop
marketer CWB. It may also prevent some export sales as handlers
look to avoid penalties for late delivery, Sobkowich said.
Most of Canada's crop production comes from its western
provinces, where farmers and grain handlers rely heavily on
Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Railway to move
crops into export position on the Great Lakes or West Coast.
Effectively moving the big harvest will require all parties
along the supply chain to work together, not just railways, said
Canadian National spokesman Mark Hallman.
CN expects to have a C$100-million ($97 million) upgrade to
its capacity on the Winnipeg-Edmonton corridor in place by the
end of November, Chief Operating Officer Jim Vena said in
September.
Canadian Pacific noticed strong rail demand from the grain
sector before autumn, and increased the length of grain trains,
said spokesman Ed Greenberg.
The railways are both offering a larger number of rail cars
for grain than usual, said Mark Hemmes, president of Quorum
Corp, which monitors rail performance in the grain sector for
the Canadian government. But moving crops fluidly is also about
matching the specific needs of vessels lined up, he said.
"The railways are motivated to move as much grain as they
can, and they may have a tendency to grab grain from an origin
that might not match what's required in that timeframe at the
port. That's where we end up with congestion."
The bumper grain harvest comes amid a slump in offshore
demand for potash fertilizer, but coal movements at Port Metro
Vancouver are at a record high, said Doug Mills, senior account
representative of trade development at Canada's largest port.
The projected record grain volumes and diverse profile of
this year's wheat crop have led some vessels to anchor off
Vancouver Island to wait for cargo, Mills said.
The federal regulator Canadian Grain Commission (CGC) has
also fielded inquiries from exporters about using British
Columbia terminals that typically store less grain than others,
such as Kinder Morgan's North Vancouver terminal, said
CGC chief grain inspector Randy Dennis.
Hemmes said he doubts much more of the Canadian crop than
usual will move through the United States. Grain handlers rely
on the same two railways to move crops south, and it is costly
for Canadian farmers to truck crops to U.S. elevators unless
they live close to the border, he said.
Such a big crop caught some farmers off guard. Around
mid-summer, when it became clear big crops were on the way,
demand spiked for on-farm grain bins and portable handling
equipment.
"(There was) a mad scramble to buy it and get it installed,"
said Daniel Donner, senior vice-president of sales and marketing
at Ag Growth International Inc.