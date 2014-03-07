(Adds comments from railways, analyst)
By Rod Nickel and David Ljunggren
WINNIPEG, Manitoba/OTTAWA, March 7 Canada's
government took the drastic step on Friday of forcing the
country's two major rail companies to each ship at least 500,000
tonnes of grain per week to ease a massive backlog that is
hurting farmers.
Record crops of wheat and canola, along with frigid weather,
have overwhelmed Canadian National Railway Co and
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, resulting in overdue
orders for tens of thousands of grain cars.
"Farmers are becoming increasingly frustrated by the
continued poor performance of the railways. The railways dropped
the ball. This situation is not acceptable," Agriculture
Minister Gerry Ritz said in Winnipeg.
The governing Conservative party has a strong rural base in
Western Canada, where the grain transportation bottlenecks are
the worst. Still, ordering the railways to make minimum grain
shipments is seemingly at odds with the right-leaning
government's pro-market philosophy.
"There must have been a lot of political pressure because
this government is not one to quickly intervene in the
marketplace, for sure," said Paul Earl, acting director of the
University of Manitoba's Transport Institute.
He added that he could not recall Canada ever taking such a
step before.
RAILWAYS AIM TO COMPLY
The railways, which have blamed delays on the unusually cold
winter and the sheer size of last year's bumper harvest, can be
fined up to C$100,000 ($90,000) a day if they do not meet the
minimum shipping requirements.
Moving 500,000 tonnes per week is at the upper limit of CN's
abilities, but achievable if the entire supply chain works
together, said Jim Feeny, spokesman for the Montreal-based
railroad.
The extra grain volume that needs to move this year is
similar to the total volumes of some other commodities that CN
transports, he said.
"No supply chain in the world could handle that big an
increase on such short notice as we received with this crop last
fall," Feeny said.
CP spokesman Ed Greenberg said the railway was disappointed
with the government's action.
"CP's position remains that moving grain from the farm to
the port is a complex pipeline involving many parties and
requires all participants of the Canadian grain handling and
transportation system to work together, which requires a 24/7
commitment similar to the railways," Greenberg said, adding that
CP is committed to matching its record fall volumes, which would
align with the government's order.
The order takes effect immediately and will last for 90
days, although it can be renewed. It gives the two rail
companies four weeks to ramp up deliveries.
The eventual weekly volume requirement of a combined 1
million tonnes is more than double the current volume moving,
according to official figures, though Feeny said CN is already
more than halfway to its target.
"Canada risks losing our global reputation as a reliable
grain producer," said Transport Minister Lisa Raitt.
Canada's railways are also big shippers of coal, fertilizer
and, increasingly, crude oil. Raitt said the government arrived
at its minimum levels based on how much grain it knows the
railways can ship without affecting the other commodities.
But others questioned the move.
"There's likely a real weather element to this," said
Canaccord Genuity analyst David Tyerman, who covers the
railroads. "It's almost like we're trying to regulate a
situation that is being caused by factors beyond the control of
the railroad itself."
LEGISLATION IN WORKS
The agriculture minister said Ottawa would introduce draft
legislation later this year to ensure Canadian shippers could
get their products to market "in a predictable and timely way."
He gave no details.
But CN's Feeny said introducing more regulation into the
rail industry would be counter-productive.
Canada is the world's biggest canola exporter and usually
the No. 2 wheat exporter, but shipping bottlenecks have left
crops landlocked.
Curt Vossen, president of Richardson International Limited,
one of the country's biggest grain handlers, said he needed more
details before knowing how effective the government's actions
would be.
"I think we need to bring, clearly, accountability to all
sides in rail transportation, and not just in agriculture," he
said.
Whatever happens next, there will be much larger supplies
than usual of last year's crop left over by summer, Vossen said.
As a result of the backlog, grain handlers have incurred
penalties for keeping ships waiting at port and farmers have
been forced to hold onto crops that grain handlers were unable
to buy and move.
A lack of rail cars going to the United States has had an
especially big impact on U.S. oat millers, who depend on top
exporter Canada for supplies to make cereals and bars.
Chicago nearby oat futures, which hit an all-time high
on Tuesday, dropped nearly 5 percent on Friday.
CN and CP shares, which have been trading near record
levels, were little changed on Friday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange. CP shares in New York, however, dropped 1.6
percent.
($1 = $1.11 Canadian)
