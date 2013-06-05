BRIEF-HML Holdings to acquires Faraday Property Management
* Announce that it exchanged contracts for acquisition of Faraday Property Management a property management business based in Holborn
CHICAGO, June 5 Crop forecaster Lanworth cut its forecast for world corn production on Wednesday by 4 million tonnes to 961 million tonnes due to planting delays that reduced expectations for the size of the U.S. crop.
Lanworth also affirmed its earlier world production outlooks of 286 million tonnes of soybeans and 694 million tonnes of wheat.
Lanworth trimmed its U.S. corn harvest outlook to 13.8 billion bushels, 1 percent below its previous estimate, due to expectations for an 800,000-acre cut to plantings. The acreage losses were expected in Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.
Lanworth also said planting delays would lead to a loss of 1 million soybean acres and reduced its U.S. soybean production view to 3.40 billion bushels from 3.43 billion bushels.
It cut its 2013/14 U.S. wheat production forecast to 1.45 billion bushels, down 1 percent from its last estimate, to reflect expectations for a loss of 700,000 acres of spring wheat in North Dakota.
Lanworth raised its expectation for Australia's 2013/14 wheat harvest by 3 percent to 24.8 million tonnes and cut its forecast for 2013/14 Canadian wheat production by 1 percent to 27.9 million tonnes.
Lanworth is a brand of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research and Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates are the midpoints of confidence ranges.
The full report is available to Thomson Reuters Eikon Commodities subscribers at:
March 29 Private equity firm Shore Capital Group Ltd said its founder Howard Shore would step down as group chief executive.
BUDAPEST, March 29 Hungary's central bank lowered the cap on its main 3-month deposit facility to 500 billion forints ($1.74 billion) by the end of June to maintain the current loose monetary conditions, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Wednesday.