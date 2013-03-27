CHICAGO, March 27 Crop forecaster Lanworth said
on Wednesday it expects China's corn harvest to rise 4 percent
to 216 million tonnes in the 2013/14 crop year due to increased
acreage and good soil moisture.
Lanworth pegged Ukraine's corn production at 26.4 million
tonnes, up 26 percent from a year earlier as the country
recovered from drought. The forecaster reaffirmed its Ukraine
wheat production outlook of 23.3 million tonnes and bumped up
its Russian wheat production estimate to 50.4 million tonnes
from 49.8 million tonnes.
It reaffirmed its expectation for a 2013/14 U.S. corn
harvest of 13.640 billion bushels, based on acreage of 96.498
million acres. Soybean production was pegged at 3.455 billion
bushels and acreage at 81.256 million, unchanged from earlier
estimates.
Lanworth left its estimates of corn and soybean production
in Argentina unchanged at 25.5 million tonnes and 50.5 million
tonnes, respectively.
It reaffirmed its outlook for soybean production in Brazil
at 81.1 million tonnes. Its corn harvest estimate for that
country also was left unchanged, at 76.4 million tonnes.
Lanworth is a brand of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research
and Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates
are the midpoints of confidence ranges and are best understood
in the context of Lanworth's full report.
