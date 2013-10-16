CHICAGO Oct 16 Crop forecaster Lanworth on
Wednesday trimmed its forecast for world corn production by 1
million tonnes after lowering its outlook for the crop in
Brazil.
Lanworth pegged the 2013/14 world corn harvest at 952
million tonnes compared with its earlier outlook of 953 million
tonnes. It put Brazil production at 73.8 million tonnes, down
from its estimate of 74.1 million tonnes issued a week ago.
"Exceptionally high corn inventories in Brazil could
eventually lower South America corn planted area," Lanworth said
in a report.
It left its outlooks for world soybean production and world
wheat production unchanged at 706 million tonnes and 286 million
tonnes, respectively.
A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates are the
midpoints of confidence ranges. Lanworth is part of Thomson
Reuters Commodities Research and Forecasts.
The full report is available to Thomson Reuters Eikon
Commodities subscribers at:
reuters://screen/verb=Open/URL=amers1.views.cp.thomsonreuters.co
m/Explorer/GzCEzAGRxLW.aspx?st=Menu&s=GCE970