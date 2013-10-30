(Repeats to more subscribers; no change to text)
CHICAGO Oct 30 Crop forecaster Lanworth on
Wednesday raised its outlook for the Australian wheat harvest by
2 percent because of better-than-average soil moisture in
Western Australia, Southern Australia and Victoria provinces.
Lanworth said it expects the country's 2013/14 wheat
production to reach 25.294 million tonnes, up from its previous
estimate of 24.822 million tonnes issued a week ago.
It reaffirmed its global crop production estimates of 955
million tonnes for corn, 288 million tonnes for soybeans and 707
million tonnes for wheat.
For the United States, Lanworth slightly increased its corn
production estimate to 13.795 billion bushels, based on an
average yield of 156.4 bushels per acre. Its previous forecast
was 13.792 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 156.2
bushels per acre.
It left unchanged its U.S. soybean production estimate of
3.215 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 41.8 bushels
per acre.
Lanworth is part of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research and
Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates are
the midpoints of confidence ranges.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub)