CHICAGO, Sept 18 Crop forecaster Lanworth on Wednesday slightly raised its forecast for U.S. corn production to 13.483 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 152.9 bushels per acre.

Lanworth cited improved yield expectations in Kansas, Nebraska, and South Dakota for the boost in its forecast, which it said still fell below the U.S. Agriculture Department's outlook.

The forecaster left its estimate for world corn production unchanged at 942 million tonnes.

Lanworth raised its outlook for world soybean production by 3 million tonnes to 281 million tonnes.

For wheat, it raised its world harvest outlook to 704 million tonnes from 702 million after raising its forecast for crops in Kazakhstan and Russia.

Lanworth is part of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research and Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates are the midpoints of confidence ranges.

