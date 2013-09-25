CHICAGO, Sept 25 Crop forecaster Lanworth raised
its outlook for 2013/14 world corn and soybean production on
Wednesday on expectations for big plantings of both crops in
South America.
Lanworth sees the global soybean harvest at 284 million
tonnes, up 3 million tonnes from its forecast last week. It
boosted its world corn production forecast by 7 million tonnes
to 949 million tonnes.
"World corn production will easily exceed the 2011/12
record. World ending stocks could be among the highest
since 2001/02," the forecaster said in a report.
It left its outlook for world wheat production unchanged at
704 million tonnes.
Lanworth sees Argentine corn production at 28.2 million
tonnes and Brazil corn production at 75.9 million tonnes for the
2013/14 crop year. For soybeans, it pegged Argentine production
at 56.9 million tonnes and Brazil production at 88.3 million
tonnes.
Lanworth is part of Thomson Reuters Commodities Research and
Forecasts. A Lanworth spokesman said the reported estimates are
the midpoints of confidence ranges.
The full report is available to Thomson Reuters Eikon
Commodities subscribers at: