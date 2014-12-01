* Genetics advances could boost traditional crop breeding
* Opinion remains divided on GM crops
* European take-up has been minimal
* Global seed market is worth an estimated $40 bln
By Gus Trompiz
PARIS, Dec 1 Advances in understanding the
genetic make-up of plants could ultimately help to produce more
resilient, higher-yielding crops, the head of French seed
company Limagrain said, with the potential to end the heated
debate over genetic modification.
Distrust of crops produced using genetically modified
organisms (GMOs) has marginalised the technology in Europe,
where politicians this month moved closer to giving countries
the scope to ban such crops even when they have regulatory
clearance.
GM crops, which now account for about half of a global seed
market estimated at $40 billion, have divided opinion between
proponents who cite improved yields at a time of shrinking
natural resources and opponents who point to environmental
risks, food safety concerns and unfair terms for farmers.
However, Limagrain President Jean-Yves Foucault says the
controversy clouds the potential of plant gene research to bring
improved results by traditional methods.
"If you get an intimate understanding of a plant, you may
get answers via traditional selection without using GMOs,"
Foucault told Reuters. "GMOs are an important question but one
that shouldn't be dramatised."
Farmers cooperative Limagrain, the world's fourth-largest
seed maker by sales through its listed subsidiary Vilmorin
, sells genetically modified seed types on the American
continent and is developing its own GMO maize (corn) as it
competes with larger rivals such as Monsanto.
But the company still generates nearly two thirds of its
overall sales in Europe, where use of GM crops is minimal, and
last year achieved record sales of maize seed in its home
continent.
Researchers have mapped the genome, or complete genetic
material, of several crops and are working on deciphering that
of wheat, the world's most widely grown crop and one that has a
particularly complex genetic make-up.
Limagrain's Vilmorin, like its peers, is working on GMO
wheat as part of the push to boost yields, but has cautioned
that a commercial launch is unlikely this decade.
Vilmorin contributed about three quarters of Limagrain's
record sales of 1.97 billion euros ($2.45 billion) in its
2013/14 financial year, up 1.5 percent on the previous year.
