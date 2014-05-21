May 21 Farmers planted seeds across Manitoba
before rains on Sunday and Monday delayed sowings, according to
the most recent weekly crop report from the government of the
Western Canadian province.
* Wet weather has slowed spring plantings this year, with
overall progress ranging from 5 to 40 percent complete.
* The earliest-planted spring wheat was emerging while
winterkill resulted in some replanting of fields previously sown
with winter wheat.
(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)